Walmart to be closed on Thanksgiving Day

Thanksgiving is a special day, and we want our store associates to have the chance to spend it with their families and loved ones. Hear from John Furner about how we're closing Walmart stores on Thanksgiving again this year.

Walmart closed on Thanksgiving during the COVID-19 pandemic with other popular stores following Walmart’s lead and allowing employees to spend the holiday with their family. Target announced in 2021 that it would be closed on Thanksgiving that year and all future Thanksgiving Days.3 killed, 1 seriously hurt in Tukwila rollover crash that was left undiscovered for hours

Read more:

KIRO7Seattle »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Walmart to close stores on Thanksgiving for fourth consecutive yearFor the fourth consecutive year, Walmart announced that it will close its stores on Thanksgiving. It was a measure many retailers started implementing during the pandemic.

Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a rowOn Tuesday, Walmart announced it would close stores on Thanksgiving again.

Walmart will close stores during Thanksgiving for fourth year in a rowOn Tuesday, Walmart announced it would close stores on Thanksgiving again.

Walmart will be closed on Thanksgiving for the fourth consecutive yearFind information on Central Pennsylvania and Harrisburg Gardening, Pets, Health & Fitness, Weddings, Families, Fashion and more. Interact in the forums.

Best anti-October Prime Day 2023 tech deals from Walmart, Best Buy, and moreRetailers like Best Buy and Walmart are offering sales to compete with Amazon’s Prime Big Deal Days event. We’ve rounded up their best tech deals here.

Walmart is practically giving away this 50-inch 4K TV to rival Prime DayUnder $200, the Onn. 50-inch 4K TV is a seriously good deal right now at Walmart. Here's why you need it.