Walmart Shoppers Could Receive Cash Settlement in Class-Action Lawsuit

Walmart shoppers could receive an unexpected windfall of cash as part of a new class-action lawsuit settlement. If you purchased weighted goods or bagged citrus between October 2018 and January 2024, you could be eligible to receive a settlement check. Eager to learn if you qualify? Here's everything you need to know.Select organic oranges, tangerines, grapefruit and navel oranges that were sold in bulk in plastic or mesh bags (otherwise known as" Bagged Citrus ").

The lawsuit, which was obtained by TODAY.com, outlines four ways Walmart executed an"allegedly deceptive pricing scheme." The document claims the retailer"falsely inflates the product weight" on weighed products and"mislabels the weight of bagged product." For sold-by-weight products that are on clearance,"the total amount charged at the Point of Sale is greater than the advertised unit price multiplied by the weight of the produc

