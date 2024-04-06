Walmart Settles Class Action Lawsuit Overcharging Customers

If you’ve shopped at Walmart any time in the past six years, you could be eligible for a payment if you bought certain items. A class action lawsuit alleges that the grocer overcharged customers for weighted goods like meat and seafood as well as bagged citrus fruits . According to the lawsuit, Walmart ’s systems rung up weighted goods at their original price instead of the marked-down price shown on labels throughout the store.

Bagged citrus fruits were labeled in the store as having a higher weight than in reality, the lawsuit alleges, so customers were charged for more fruit than they bought. Walmart denied the allegations, but reached a $45 million settlement in the case to be paid out to customers who bought any of these products between Oct. 19, 2018 and Jan. 19, 2024. Shoppers can receive up to $500 as part of the settlement if they can show proof of purchase of affected items. Some Walmart customers can find receipts from past purchases on the grocer’s websit

