Walmart Faces Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement Over Alleged Overcharging

Walmart shoppers could be entitled to as much as $500 as part of a class-action lawsuit settlement by the retailer over allegations that it overcharged customers for certain products. A lawsuit initially filed in late 2022, and subsequently amended in 2023, alleged that Walmart “falsely inflated” the prices of certain sold-by-weight products, including those that feature the retailer’s “rollbacks,” or discounts.

It alleged that shoppers at checkout were deceptively led to think they were paying the lowered prices on those goods such as meats, poultry and seafood. The suit alleged Walmart also mislabeled the weight of bagged produce such as oranges, grapefruit and tangerines by falsely advertising the weight as more than the actual weight of those grocery items. Walmart reached a settlement late last year to pay $45 million to customers, while denying any allegations of wrongdoin

Walmart Class-Action Lawsuit Settlement Overcharging Prices Mislabeling Customers

