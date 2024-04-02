Wallace Peeples, aka Wallo267, to Write Memoir 'Armed With Good Intentions'

Wallace Peeples, also known as Wallo267, has signed a deal with 13a, an imprint of Gallery Books, to write his memoir titled 'Armed With Good Intentions.' The book will explore Peeples' various experiences as an activist, speechmaker, podcaster, and social media influencer, following his 20-year prison sentence. Peeples, who was convicted of armed robbery at the age of 17, was released in 2017 and has since gained a significant online following.

He aims to share his story of survival and inspire others through his book

Wallace Peeples has lived many lives — activist, speechmaker, podcaster, social media influencer — since serving 20 years in prison.

And he plans to write about all of them. 13a, an imprint of Gallery Books, announced Tuesday that it has signed up Peeples, best known as Wallo267, for his memoir "Armed With Good Intentions.

Wallace Peeples has lived many lives — activist, speechmaker, podcaster, social media influencer — since serving 20 years in prison.

