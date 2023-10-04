Wall Street steadies after selloff as reports suggest U.S. economy may be cooling

Stocks have struggled since the summer under the weight of soaring Treasury yields in the bond market, which have touched their highest levels in more than a decade.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 was 0.1% higher in morning trading, coming off a 1.4% tumble that had sent it to its lowest level in four months. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 52 points, or 0.2%, a day after wiping out its gains for the year so far. The Nasdaq composite was 0.4% higher, as of 10:15 a.m. Eastern.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury, which is the centerpiece of the bond market, pulled back from its highest level since 2007, down to 4.76% from 4.80% late Tuesday. Shorter- and longer-term yields also eased a bit to offer more oxygen to the stock market.Column: Wage growth doesn’t drive inflation.

The Fed is paying particular attention to the job market because too much strength there could drive wages for workers much higher, which it fears could keep inflation well above its target of 2%. The Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged for the second time in its last three meetings, a sign that it’s moderating its fight against inflation. headtopics.com

It also offered some hints of sticky pressure on inflation, with prices paid by services companies rising last month at a similar rate as in August. Prices for crude have been generally charging higher from $70 during the summer following announcements of cuts to production by some oil-producing countries.

“That said, a leadership vacuum in the House raises the odds of a government shutdown when the current funding extension expires,” according to economists at Goldman Sachs.

