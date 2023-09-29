Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich hits six months of wrongful detainment in Russia

As Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich marks six months of wrongful detainment by Russia, his paper launches a social media storm coinciding with the difficult milestone. The team warmed up #IStandWithEvan shirts, and people packed in the stands wearing"Free Evan" buttons. "Evan never had a bad day. He persevered through everything. We won everything you can win in New Jersey soccer.

My hope is that he still has that resolve," Wayne Sutcliffe, who was Gershkovich's high school soccer coach, said after the game.

Bowdoin College also honored Gershkovich with a panel discussion about his work as a journalist, his life as a student and the challenges facing independent journalism. The panel,"Journalism is Not a Crime," was coordinated by Gershkovich’s college classmates and friends, Linda Kinstler and Nora Biette-Timmons and featured WSJ Washington bureau chief Paul Beckett.

Kinstler said that the group has been sending Gershkovich books and letters on a regular basis. "We’re just trying to do everything we can to make his life better in these horrible circumstances," Kinstler told the WSJ. headtopics.com

Sauer estimated his friend has received more than 3,000 letters since he was imprisoned.

Evan Gershkovich, arrested on espionage charges, stands inside a defendants cage before a hearing to consider an appeal on his extended pre-trial detention at the Moscow City Court on September 19, 2023.Last week, Gershkovich had an appeal for his release denied by a Moscow court, according to reports. The court rejected Gershkovich's appeal of the three-month extension of his following a closed hearing, Reuters reported, noting that the Russian court's press service did not give an explanation for the decision. Gershkovich will, therefore, remain in custody until at least Nov. 30.

Dow Jones Associate General Counsel Jake Goldstein was in Geneva last week to advocate on behalf of Gershkovich during the 54th Session of the UN Human Rights Council.

The paper has encouraged supporters to share Gershkovich’s journalism and latest updates on his situation by visiting