Wall Street drifts after some Big Tech gains make up for Tesla’s slump

Wall Street is accepting that high interest rates are here to stay a while as the Federal Reserve tries to knock high inflation lower.The Standard & Poor’s 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading, coming off its worst month of the year. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17 points, or 0.1%, at 33,490, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading, coming off its worst month of the year. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17 points, or 0.1%, at 33,490, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher.

Stocks have broadly given back about 40% of their strong gains for the year since the end of July. The main reason is Wall Street’s growing acceptance that high interest rates are here to stay a while as

. That, in turn, has pushed Treasury yields to their highest levels in more than a decade, which makes investors less willing to pay high prices for stocks and other investments.Fed keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation headtopics.com

High yields hit stocks in several ways. They send more investors to bonds that are paying much more than in the past, which pulls dollars away from stocks and undercuts their prices.

Read more:

latimes »

Supreme Court to review Big Tech anti-censorship laws in Texas and FloridaThe U.S. Supreme Court will take up challenges to Texas and Florida anti-censorship laws brought by social media trade groups who argue the measures violate the First Amendment.

Top Wall Street analysts pick these five stocks for compelling returnsTipRanks’ analyst ranking service pinpoints Wall Street’s best-performing stocks, including Adobe & Salesforce

Wall Street’s Most Hated Regulator Faces an Existential ThreatRohit Chopra, who leads the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, says he is simply enforcing the law. Bankers call him reckless — a “regulator gone rogue.”

UAW strike, jobs report and Tesla deliveries top Wall Street’s week aheadWall Street is keeping close tabs on the UAW strike against Ford, GM and Stellantis as it drags into its third week, as well as three key reports on the job market.

Council Post: The Rise Of The Solopreneur: Why Big Tech Should Be On NoticeMore companies are embracing remote work, digital collaboration and, notably, the emergence of solopreneurs.

Wall Street is accepting that high interest rates are here to stay a while as the Federal Reserve tries to knock high inflation lower.

U.S. stocks are drifting Monday as the constrictor of higher interest rates tightens its coils around Wall Street.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 was virtually unchanged in early trading, coming off its worst month of the year. The Dow Jones industrial average was down 17 points, or 0.1%, at 33,490, as of 9:35 a.m. Eastern, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.3% higher.

Tesla was one of the heaviest weights on the market and slumped 1.5% after it said it delivered fewer vehicles during the summer than analysts had expected. The majority of stocks fell alongside it, but gains for Apple and some other Big Tech stocks helped to limit the market’s losses.

Stocks have broadly given back about 40% of their strong gains for the year since the end of July. The main reason is Wall Street’s growing acceptance that high interest rates are here to stay a while as

the Federal Reserve tries to knock high inflation lower

. That, in turn, has pushed Treasury yields to their highest levels in more than a decade, which makes investors less willing to pay high prices for stocks and other investments.Fed keeps rates unchanged but signals likelihood of another hike this year to fight inflation

The Federal Reserve left its key interest rate unchanged for the second time in its last three meetings, a sign that it’s moderating its fight against inflation.The yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed again Monday, up to 4.63% from 4.58% late Friday, and is near its highest level since 2007.

High yields hit stocks in several ways. They send more investors to bonds that are paying much more than in the past, which pulls dollars away from stocks and undercuts their prices. They also make borrowing more expensive for companies and their customers, which can pressure their profits.

Strategists at Goldman Sachs say such elevated borrowing costs are potentially the key risk for profitability among companies in the S&P 500.

The U.S. dollar’s value has also been climbing against other currencies around the world after the Federal Reserve said it will likely cut interest rates by less next year than it earlier expected. It’s already pulled its main interest rate to the highest level since 2001.

A strong dollar gives a boost to U.S. tourists spending money abroad, but it hurts U.S. companies that sell their products overseas. And for the big companies in the S&P 500 index, that means a huge chunk of revenue.McCarthy’s last-ditch plan to keep the government open collapses, making a shutdown almost certain

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy’s last-ditch effort to pass legislation to keep the government open has collapsed, making a shutdown almost certain.“If higher-for-longer rates keep the dollar at recent levels, corporate profits will face a genuine headwind,” according to Lisa Shalett, chief investment officer at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management.

Crude oil prices ticked higher, adding a bit more pressure on inflation and the Federal Reserve to stay tough on interest rates.

A barrel of U.S. crude rose 0.1% to $90.85, and it’s up sharply from about $70 during the summer. Brent crude, the international standard, gained 0.4%, to $92.53.of the federal government, which threatened to hurt the economy and disrupt the publication of economic data Wall Street finds crucial. But Capitol Hill only temporarily delayed the threat, promising another showdown. Plus, traders are well aware the stock market has held up rather well through past shutdowns.

In stock markets abroad, indexes were lower across much of Europe.

In Asia, Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.3% despite a survey from the central bank showed business confidence is on the rise.Business