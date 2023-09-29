Wall Street climbs after inflation report to soften what's been a sore September

Wall Street is climbing following some encouraging signals on inflation, but it’s still likely to close September with its worst month of the year so far. The Standard & Poor’s 500 was 0.6% higher in morning trading and on track for its first three-day winning streak of the month. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 77 points, or 0.2%, at 33,743, as of 10:50 a.m.

Eastern, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.1% higher.

Nike jumped 7.6% after reporting better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Strength overseas helped it make up for some declines in North America. Stocks broadly got a boost after yields in the Treasury market eased further off their highest levels in more than a decade. Yields fell after a report showed the measure of inflation that the Federal Reserve prefers to use was a smidgen cooler last month than economists expected.The 10-year Treasury yield pulled back to 4.52% from 4.58% late Thursday. It charged this week to its highest level since 2007, up from 3.50% in May and just 0.50% in 2020.

Higher gas prices lift Fed’s preferred inflation gauge but underlying price pressures remain mild

Read more:

latimes »

This south Alabama stock leads Mobile and Alabama Stock ReportWall Street ticks higher to trim its sharp loss for September.

These three local stocks led the Huntsville and Alabama Stock ReportWall Street ticks higher to trim its sharp loss for September.

Stock market today: Wall Street ticks higher as pressure eases from the bond and oil marketsWall Street ticked higher to trim its sharp loss for September after pressure squeezing it...

4 Factors to Watch Out for in October as Wall St. Wraps Up Rocky SeptemberStocks Analysis by Investing.com (Jesse Cohen) covering: S&P 500, Dow Jones Industrial Average, Citigroup Inc, Bank of America Corp. Read Investing.com (Jesse Cohen)'s latest article on Investing.com

Wall Street slide deepens as elevated yields keep market on edgeWall Street's main indexes fell on Wednesday, deepening a pullback in equities, as rising Treasury yields kept investors on edge about the path ahead for interest rates.

- Jeffrey Epstein leaves small mark on Wall StreetWall Street is getting ready to move on from the Jeffrey Epstein saga. JPMorgan just agreed to fork out $75 million to the United States Virgin Islands over allegations that the giant bank helped facilitate the late sex offender’s human trafficking operations. The resolution adds to other hefty sums from a mess that also cost two prominent industry chief executives their jobs. Absent any further repercussions, however, the sordid affair will soon fade from financial memories, like so many others before it.

, but it’s still likely to close September with its worst month of the year so far.

The Standard & Poor’s 500 was 0.6% higher in morning trading and on track for its first three-day winning streak of the month. The Dow Jones industrial average was up 77 points, or 0.2%, at 33,743, as of 10:50 a.m. Eastern, and the Nasdaq composite was 1.1% higher.

Nike jumped 7.6% after reporting better profit for the latest quarter than analysts expected. Strength overseas helped it make up for some declines in North America.

Stocks broadly got a boost after yields in the Treasury market eased further off their highest levels in more than a decade. Yields fell after a report showed the measure of inflation that the Federal Reserve prefers to use was a smidgen cooler last month than economists expected.The 10-year Treasury yield pulled back to 4.52% from 4.58% late Thursday. It charged this week to its highest level since 2007, up from 3.50% in May and just 0.50% in 2020.

Higher gas prices lift Fed’s preferred inflation gauge but underlying price pressures remain mild

An inflation gauge closely tracked by the Federal Reserve rose in August, boosted mainly by higher gas prices.

When Treasurys, which are seen as some of the safest investments possible, are paying higher yields, investors are less likely to pay high prices for stocks and other riskier investments. That’s a big reason why the S&P 500 has dropped roughly 4% in September to drag what had been a big gain for the year below 13%.

Treasury yields have been climbing sharply as Wall Street comes to grips with a new normal where the

for longer. The Fed is trying to push still-high inflation down to its target, and its main tool of high interest rates does that by trying to slow the economy and hurting prices for investments.

The Fed’s main interest rate is at its highest level since 2001, and the central bankinterest rates next year by less than it earlier expected.

Friday’s economic data showed not only that inflation was a touch cooler than expected in August, so was growth in spending by U.S. consumers. That can be a positive for inflation because it means not as many dollars are pouring into purchases. That in turn could give companies less encouragement to try to raise prices further. But it may also dent what’s been a big driver keeping the U.S. economy out of a recession.“It came to a boil during a hot summer, and the temperature is really starting to come down,” said Brian Jacobsen, chief economist at Annex Wealth Management, of spending growth by U.S. consumers. “Higher energy prices, student loan debt repayments and real disposable incomes that have been on a declining trajectory since June doesn’t bode well.”