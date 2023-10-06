Wall St Week Ahead Surging Treasury yields upend stock market's 'bond proxies'

The S&P 500 is down about 4% since the Federal Reserve's hawkish interest rate projections last month sent U.S. yields to 16-year peaks and accelerated an equities pullback from highs reached in late July.
Such areas are often referred to as "bond proxies" for their strong, stable dividends, which over the past decade have usually exceeded Treasury yields. Those hefty payouts, as well as businesses perceived to be more durable during a rocky economy, led many investors to view them as a safe harbor when markets grew turbulent.
As a result, shares of bond proxies have taken an outsize hit in recent weeks. The S&P 500 utilities sectorhas dropped about 8% in that time, with investors also assessing the impact on consumer companies from a new class of weight-loss drugs. headtopics.com
Next week also kicks off third-quarter earnings results for U.S. companies, with several major banks reporting. The earnings season could determine the near-term path for stocks, with the S&P 500 still logging a 10% gain for the year even after its pullback.
Retail investors poured $32 million into utilities shares, far larger than any other prior five-day stretch, according to weekly data from VandaTrack, which follows retail activity.
