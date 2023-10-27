Wall St Week Ahead Frazzled U.S. stock investors eye frothy Treasury market as Fed looms

A trader works on the floor at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York City, U.S., October 27, 2023. REUTERS/Brendan McDermidNEW YORK, Oct 27 (Reuters) - Financial markets are bracing for what could be a momentous week, with a Federal Reserve meeting, U.S. employment data and earnings from technology heavyweight Apple IncOctober has lived up to its reputation for volatility, as a surge in Treasury yields and geopolitical uncertainty pressured stocks.

"Stocks will start to recover when the market believes that bond yields have peaked," said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA Research. Overall, futures markets are pricing in a near-certainty that the Fed does not raise rates in November, and a nearly 80% chance that the central bank holds rates steady in December, according to CME's FedWatch Tool. Still, policymakers have projected they will keep the key policy rate at current levels through most of 2024, longer than markets had previously anticipated.

Investors are playing a "waiting game of how much does each economic data point need to increase to put another rate hike back on the table," said Alex McGrath, chief investment officer for NorthEnd Private Wealth.in the third quarter, signs that the labor market remains too hot, or the Fed sees the need for further tightening to control inflation, could fuel further volatility. headtopics.com

"It feels like we are at a crossroads whether or not the strong growth we've seen over the summer months will continue over the fourth quarter," and keep worries over inflation and restrictive monetary policy bubbling, said Charlie Ripley, senior investment strategist for Allianz Investment Management.

Adding to the bond market's concerns, the Treasury is expected to announce its upcoming auction sizes later this week. Worries about a growing federal deficit and increased supply have helped push yields higher.from some growth and technology giants, including Tesla and Google. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 index is down 11% from its high, though still up nearly 30% on the year.A stock market rebound would follow seasonal trends, said Stovall, of CFRA Research. headtopics.com

