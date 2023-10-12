Wall St bonuses may drop 16% as higher rates threaten businesses

Wall Street bonuses could fall 16% this year as interest rates possibly staying higher for a longer period threatens the performance of financial companies, according to New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

While higher-for-longer rates could impede business activity, some experts have predicted the central bank would manage to guide the economy to a soft landing. Securities firms in New York City are on pace to add 4,300 jobs in 2023 to take the total to 195,100, climbing 2% from last year and to the highest in over 20 years, DiNapoli said, while cautioning it “remains to be seen” whether the companies would retain staff as profits normalize following the pandemic-era boom.

Read more:

nypost »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Wall St bonuses may drop 16% as higher rates threaten businessesWall Street bonuses could fall 16% this year as interest rates possibly staying higher for longer threatens the performance of financial companies, according to New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Wall Street Bonuses May Drop 16% This YearWall Street bonuses could fall 16% this year as interest rates possibly staying higher for longer threatens the performance of financial companies, according to New York State Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli.

Stock market today: Asian shares rise after eased pressure on bonds pushes Wall Street higherShares are higher in Asia, tracking Wall Street gains following an easing of pressure from the bond market. U.S. futures slipped and oil prices rose slightly. Investor sentiment got a boost from a report by Bloomberg, citing unnamed sources, that the Chinese government is considering boosting spending on construction to support the slowing economy. On Tuesday, the S&P 500 rose 0.5% and the Dow added 0.4%. The Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6%. Treasury yields eased considerably after trading resumed

Stock market today: World shares mixed after Wall St buoyed by easing pressure on bondsWorld shares are mixed after Wall Street advanced following an easing of pressure from the bond market.

Stock market today: World shares mixed after Wall St buoyed by easing pressure on bondsWorld shares are mixed after Wall Street advanced following an easing of pressure from the bond market.

Infamous mafia don’s former Staten Island mansion lists for $16.8MIn Staten Island’s tony Todt Hill, this 33,000-square-foot mansion known locally as “the White House” formerly belonged to a late Gambino crime family boss.