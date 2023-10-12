Wall St bonuses may drop 16% as higher rates threaten businesses

The Federal Reserve is tiptoeing towards the end of its tightening cycle, though rate cuts in 2024 are expected to be fewer than previously expected as the central bank seeks to rein in inflation closer to its 2% target.

While higher-for-longer rates could impede business activity, some experts have predicted the central bank would manage to guide the economy to a soft landing. Securities firms in New York City are on pace to add 4,300 jobs in 2023 to take the total to 195,100, climbing 2% from last year and to the highest in over 20 years, DiNapoli said, while cautioning it "remains to be seen" whether the companies would retain staff as profits normalize following the pandemic-era boom.

Wall Street IG Client Sentiment: Our data shows traders are now net-short Wall Street for the first time since Sep 21, 2023 when Wall Street traded near 34,068.90.Traders are further net-short than yesterday and last week, and the combination of current sentiment and recent changes gives us a stronger Wall Street-bullish contrarian trading bias.

Wall Street Rises as Bond Market Pressure RelaxesStocks closed higher as pressure relaxed on Wall Street from the bond market. The S&P 500 rose 0.5% Tuesday. The Dow added 134 points, and the Nasdaq composite climbed 0.6%.

Asia markets set to rise as Wall Street rallies and Treasury yields easeThe benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yield fell nearly 13 basis points to about 4.65%, which reflected the first reaction to the Israel-Hamas conflict in the…