Walker Season 4: Time Jump and New Challenges Await

The last time we saw Cordell Walker and his family, he was five months shy of celebrating his 40th birthday. As we rejoin Walker for Season 4, five months have passed, Walker is celebrating his 40th birthday and The Jackal is nowhere close to being caught. Jared Padalecki talked to TV Insider about the new season, and what fans can expect from the character arcs set up in the previous season. Padalecki revealed that there will be a time jump, but that won't affect arcs negatively.

If anything, it will amp up the importance of catching The Jackal, who has had five months to get comfortable and possibly gain some head start. Also, Geri and Cordy have been getting comfortable living together. Below's what he said about that. "We had a little five-month time lapse just to allow for all the strike stuff, but it’s still the same storyline. We pick up in the same storyline, for sure, with some time passed

