Walker Season 4: Release Date Speculation, Renewal & Everything We Know

Quick Links Summary SCREENRANT VIDEO OF THE DAY SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT Walker season 4 is on the way to The CW, and the next installment of the Walker: Texas Ranger reboot could be one of the most exciting yet for the show.

Most Recent Walker Season 4 News There hasn’t been much Walker season 4 news since the show was confirmed by the CW in May 2023. However, this is largely due to the ongoing WGA and SAG-AFTRA strikes, and the relative quiet from the cast and creative team behind the scenes of the Walker: Texas Ranger reboot isn’t a situation unique to the show by any means.

Walker Is Renewed For Season 4 Walker season 4 is renewed, with The CW confirming the Anna Fricke-developed reboot of Walker: Texas Ranger was greenlit in May 2023 (via Variety). headtopics.com

Walker Season 4 Cast The cast of Walker season 4 will see many returning familiar faces from the first three installments of the Walker: Texas Ranger reboot. The Texas Ranger himself, Cordell Walker, will once again be played by Jared Padalecki (Gilmore Girls). Of course, as solitary as Walker is, Padalecki won’t be alone in the ensemble cast.

Walker Season 4 Story The plot of Walker season 4 will be picking up after the twist-filled finale of the third season. While there aren’t any specific plot details yet for the next season of Walker, the ending of season 3 did leave some clues about what’s next for Jared Padalecki’s Texas Ranger. headtopics.com

