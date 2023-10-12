'Walk the talk' or face fines: EU boss tells Musk, Zuckerberg and Tik Tok chief

In a series of letters to tech executives, European Union Commissioner Thierry Breton warned that financial penalties could be issued against social media platforms that do not follow new EU laws governing hate speech and disinformation.
Violations could result in financial penalties that could add up to 6% of each tech company's global revenue. The EU, Breton wrote to Zuckerberg, has"been made aware of reports of a significant number of deep fakes and manipulated content which circulated on your platforms and a few still appear online."To TikTok's Chew, Breton noted the platform's younger audience means there are even strictly requirements.
The false content has included video game footage shared as if it was depicting the Middle East; false claims about a Israeli commander being kidnapped; a doctored White House memo; and footage from Guatemala in 2015 purporting to show an Israeli woman being attacked in Gaza.X has seen content safeguards dismantled and a surge of misinformation under Musk's leadership. headtopics.com
But on Thursday, Linda Yaccarino, CEO of X, said the platform has removed or labeled thousands of posts since the war erupted. Under the law, social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok must quickly remove posts inciting violence, featuring manipulated media seen as propaganda, or any kind of hate speech, or be hit with financial penalties that far exceed what any U.S. authority has ever imposed: Up to 6% of a company's annual global revenue.
"There is no place on X for terrorist organizations or violent extremist groups and we continue to remove such accounts in real time, including proactive efforts," Yaccarino wrote.