Walgreens names Tim Wentworth its new CEO

Wentworth — the former CEO of pharmacy-benefits manager Express Scripts — first announced the news in interviews with the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News.

In statement Tuesday night, Walgreens WBA, +0.49% confirmed his appointment, effective Oct. 23. Wentworth will also join Walgreens’ board of directors. “He is an accomplished and respected leader with profound expertise in the payer and pharmacy space as well as supply chain, IT and human resources,” Walgreens Executive Chairman Stefano Pessina said in a statement. “We are confident he is the right person to lead WBA’s next phase of growth into a customer-centric healthcare company.

After selling Express Scripts to Cigna Group CI, +0.72%, Wentworth led that company’s Evernorth health-services organization. “I’ve spent my career working to improve the health of the patients we’ve served,” Wentworth said in a statement. “I believe WBA is well-positioned to deliver more personalized, coordinated care, and achieve better outcomes at a lower cost. headtopics.com

In September, Roz Brewer stepped down as Walgreens’ CEO after about two and a half years. That followed the surprise departure of the company’s chief financial officer in August. Earlier Tuesday, some Walgreens pharmacy workers walked off the job to protest their working conditions. The organizer of the walkout told the Associated Press that employees were overworked and short-staffed, and threatened more walkouts at the end of the month if their complaints are not addressed by management.

Read more:

MarketWatch »

Walgreens names Tim Wentworth as its new CEO - WSJWalgreens names Tim Wentworth as its new CEO - WSJ

Walgreens Taps Former Express Scripts Chief Tim Wentworth As New CEOI've written about health care for three decades, starting from my native Iowa where I covered the presidential campaign bus rides of Bill and Hillary Clinton through the Hawkeye state talking health reform and the economy. I have covered the rise, fall and rise again of health reform, chronicling national trends as well as the influence of Barack and Michelle Obama from Chicago's South Side on changes to the U.S. health system from my base in Chicago. I am the author of the book, 'Inside Obamac

Walgreens reportedly will name Tim Wentworth its new CEOIn interviews with the Wall Street Journal and Bloomberg News, Wentworth -- the former CEO of pharmacy-benefits manager Express Scripts -- said he will take...

Pharmacy Giant Walgreens Names New CEOTim Wentworth had run pharmacy-benefit manager Express Scripts

Lawsuit filed by five women against former OUR CEO Tim Ballard on accusations of sexual misconductA lawsuit was filed against Tim Ballard and Operation Underground Railroad employees by several women, alleging sexual exploitation and abuse.

Walgreens pharmacy walkouts: Some pharmacies might be closed this weekEmployees at two of the largest drugstore chains in the United States say harsh working conditions make it difficult to safely fill prescriptions, which could put the health of their customers at risk.