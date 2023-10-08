Wales digesting loss of world-class Faletau with Rugby World Cup quarterfinals looming

Wales’ Taulupe Faletau is tackled by during a Rugby World Cup Pool C match against Australia at the Parc OL stadium in Lyon, France, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023. (AP Photo/Laurent Cipriani)Wales’ Taulupe Faletau tackles Australia’s Carter Gordon during the Rugby World Cup Pool C match between Wales and Australia at the OL Stadium in Lyon, France, Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023.

Faletau was the only specialist No. 8 in the squad, although Aaron Wainwright, Taine Basham and co-captain Jac Morgan have played in that position for Wales. “There has been a huge amount of growth over this tournament in people like Aaron Wainwright. Aaron has been exceptional and I and he knows there’s more in him. People like Taine, Tommy (Reffell), Jac and Christ (Tshiunza) can give more and want to give more. They will have to give more if we are going to progress past the quarterfinals.

Coach Warren Gatland was willing to let him miss their three warmup games in the summer, half of their altitude camp in Switzerland and the entire Turkey camp while rehabbing a calf injury. To get him up to speed, he was the only Wales forward to start every pool game. He made a scratchy win against Portugal look better with an 83rd-minute try from powering over three defenders. headtopics.com

Faletau’s desire to play for as long as possible — he turns 33 next month - could mean he will continue his test career.

