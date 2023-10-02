Waldwick girls soccer stays unbeaten, fends off hot start from Park Ridge

Published: Oct. 02, 2023, 9:18 p.m.Abby Incorvaia of Waldwick (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Bergen County Tournament, second round girls soccer match between Waldwick and Ridgewood in Ridgewood on Saturday, October 9, 2021There wasn’t a big speech or rallying cry from Waldwick’s captains after Park Ridge scored within the first five minutes of the game on Monday.

Published: Oct. 02, 2023, 9:18 p.m.

Abby Incorvaia of Waldwick (8) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the Bergen County Tournament, second round girls soccer match between Waldwick and Ridgewood in Ridgewood on Saturday, October 9, 2021There wasn’t a big speech or rallying cry from Waldwick’s captains after Park Ridge scored within the first five minutes of the game on Monday.If you purchase a product or register for an account through a link on our site, we may receive compensation.and agree that your clicks, interactions, and personal information may be collected, recorded, and/or stored by us and social media and other third-party partners in accordance with our

Read more:

njdotcom »

Watch A Swirling Mars Dust Devil Dance Along A RidgeNASA's Perseverance Mars rover delivered a spectacular video of a dusty whirlwind blasting across the rocky landscape.

Ridge brings warmer temps and more sun to start workweekHigh pressure will be the driver of our weather pattern into the start of the workweek. Meteorologist T.J. Springer talks about how long the sunshine sticks around.

Man shot near youth football game at Chicago parkThe shooters both got away.

Man shot near youth football game at Chicago parkThe shooters both got away.

After months of protest, Amazon set to open in West Humboldt ParkCommunity groups have attempted to wrangle commitments from Amazon related to local hiring and wages for around two years, but they have mostly stopped short of trying to keep the warehouse from opening.