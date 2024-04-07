Wakeland Seeks Unbeaten Season in Girls Soccer Regional Finals

Wakeland (24-0-2) needs wins next Thursday and Saturday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown to record the first unbeaten season in program history. Below you will find coverage of the 2024 UIL girls soccer regional finals . This post will be updated as more games become final. Prosper players revel in the moment with their regional trophy on the field after defeating Flower Mound Marcus 1-0 (4-2 penalty kicks) to advance to the state tournament .

The two teams played their Class 6A region 1 final girls playoff soccer match at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney on April 6, 2024. Prosper earned its first invite to the state tournament in program history on Saturday afternoon at McKinney ISD Stadium. But even in her excitement over that feat, Manning felt tired. Following 100 minutes of tough defensive play, Prosper outshot Marcus 4-2 in penalty kicks to dethrone last year’s state champs. Both teams were tied at zero after the two,10-minute overtime period

Wakeland Unbeaten Season Girls Soccer Regional Finals State Tournament Prosper Flower Mound Marcus

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



dallasnews / 🏆 18. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

One Chicago Renewal Update: Fire Season 13, PD Season 12 & Med Season 10 Confirmed At NBCOne Chicago is all set for next season.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

Unbeaten Galaxy enters season's first El Tráfico vs. rival LAFC with a much different lookThe revamped 2024 LA Galaxy look like the powerhouse they once were early this season, even without the star power of the past. But they face their toughest test yet in Saturday's El Tráfico vs. city rival LAFC.

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

Boys soccer: Flower Mound, Duncanville, Frisco Wakeland to stateFlower Mound, Prosper, Frisco Wakeland, West Mesquite, Kilgore, Frisco Panther Creek, Duncanville and Cypress Woods compete in the 2024 UIL boys soccer...

Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »

Northwestern seeks Evanston’s OK to use existing lakeside field on campus for 2024 football seasonNorthwestern University has submitted an application to Evanston in an attempt to use an existing campus field while the demolition and reconstruction of Ryan Field is completed.. The petition was …

Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »

The Acolyte Season 2 Teased By Showrunner, 3 Months Before First Season ReleasesThe Acolyte season 2 seems inevitable already.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »

One Piece Season 2 Is Already Different From Netflix's First Season In 3 Major WaysMicah values integrity and honesty, and ensures his work is well-researched and fact-checked, thus making him an authority in the subjects he covers.

Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »