Wakeland Seeks Unbeaten Season in Girls Soccer Regional Finals

Wakeland (24-0-2) needs wins next Thursday and Saturday at Birkelbach Field in Georgetown to record the first unbeaten season in program history. Below you will find coverage of the 2024 UIL girls soccer regional finals . This post will be updated as more games become final. Prosper players revel in the moment with their regional trophy on the field after defeating Flower Mound Marcus 1-0 (4-2 penalty kicks) to advance to the state tournament .
The two teams played their Class 6A region 1 final girls playoff soccer match at McKinney ISD Stadium in McKinney on April 6, 2024. Prosper earned its first invite to the state tournament in program history on Saturday afternoon at McKinney ISD Stadium. But even in her excitement over that feat, Manning felt tired. Following 100 minutes of tough defensive play, Prosper outshot Marcus 4-2 in penalty kicks to dethrone last year’s state champs. Both teams were tied at zero after the two,10-minute overtime period
Wakeland Unbeaten Season Girls Soccer Regional Finals State Tournament Prosper Flower Mound Marcus
United States Latest News, United States Headlines
Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »
Source: dallasnews - 🏆 18. / 71 Read more »
Source: chicagotribune - 🏆 8. / 91 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »
Source: screenrant - 🏆 7. / 94 Read more »