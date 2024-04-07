Wacha, Melendez lead Royals to 3-0 win over White Sox

Michael Wacha threw seven innings of two-hit ball and MJ Melendez launched a two-run homer as the Kansas City Royals beat the slumping Chicago White Sox 3-0 on Saturday night. Wacha (1-0) struck out eight, walked one and allowed just one runner past first base. Royals pitchers have eight quality starts, most in the majors. Melendez drove Chris Flexen’s first-pitch fastball to straightaway center field to snap a scoreless tie in the seventh.

Maikel Garcia knocked in another run with an infield single as Kansas City batted around in the inning. Flexen (0-2) permitted a pair of singles to start the first, then retired 12 straight. He gave up three runs on six hits and two walks in 6 1/3 innings, his longest outing since July 4, 2022. Both starters worked quickly; the first five innings were played in 57 minutes. Nick Anderson allowed one hit in the eighth and Chris Stratton completed the three-hitter for his first save since July 19 last year with St. Loui

Wacha Melendez Royals White Sox Baseball

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox32news / 🏆 547. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kansas City Royals Defeat Chicago White Sox in Baseball GameThe Kansas City Royals come out on top against the Chicago White Sox with a final score of 5-3. MJ Melendez's two-run home run in the seventh inning seals the victory for the Royals.

Source: AP - 🏆 728. / 51 Read more »

Luis Robert leaves games with injury, Royals beat White Sox 2-1On the same day Eloy Jimenez was placed on the injured list, fellow star outfielder Luis Robert left the game in the ninth inning after limping while rounding first base on a double.

Source: fox32news - 🏆 547. / 51 Read more »

Royals break tie in 8th inning, White Sox loseRoyals break tie in 8th inning, White Sox lose

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

White Sox get clobbered by Royals as Soroka gives up 2 runs, 6 hitsWhite Sox get clobbered by Royals as Soroka gives up 2 runs, 6 hits

Source: cbschicago - 🏆 546. / 51 Read more »

Chicago White Sox vs Kansas City Royals - April 04, 2024Royals (Lugo 0-0, 0.00) host White Sox (Soroka 0-0, 7.20) in AL Central matchup

Source: FOXSports - 🏆 280. / 63 Read more »

White Sox vs Royals Prediction, Picks, and Odds: ChiSox Solve Seth LugoMLB picks, predictions, and odds for Chicago White Sox at Kansas City Royals on April 4. MLB predictions and free picks for White Sox-Royals.

Source: Covers - 🏆 341. / 59 Read more »