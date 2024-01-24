W.H.O. Director-General Complains About Fake News Hindering Global Pandemic Treaty

The director-general of the World Health Organization (W.H.O.), Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, complained on Monday that a “torrent of fake news, lies, and conspiracy theories” had successfully thwarted globalist efforts to establish a worldwide pandemic treaty. Tedros has spearheaded an effort to draft and implement a global pandemic treaty, covenant, or other accord giving his organization authority over public health policy above national governments.

The 2021 World Health Assembly (WHA), the annual meeting of all W.H.O. member states, discussed the possibility of passing a pandemic accord but a draft did not exist until early 2023





BreitbartNews

