W.H.O. Chief Blames Israel for Gaza Hospital Conflict, Ignores Hamas's Role

The United Nations World Health Organization ( W.H.O. ) chief is facing backlash after publishing an “abhorrent” post effectively blaming Israel for turning Gaza ’s Shifa hospital into a “battlefield,” while ignoring Hamas ’s takeover of the facility and use of it as a terror base — the very reason for Israel ’s operating there.

Following attacks from the hospital, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spent roughly two weeks neutralizing approximately 200 terrorists and detaining around 500 at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, remarkably managing to do so without civilian casualties or endangering any medical staff or patients.He also disclosed that Hamas hid weapons in the hospital and used the management building and maternity ward to conduct terrorist activities from.the hospital in November, uncovering numerous terror tunnels. However, terrorists reoccupied and resumed operations from the medical facility, blatantly contravening international humanitarian norms.On Monday, W.H.O

W.H.O. Israel Gaza Hospital Hamas Conflict

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



BreitbartNews / 🏆 610. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

20 Palestinians Killed While Waiting for Aid: Hamas Blames Israel, Israel Blames ‘Palestinian Gunmen’See multiple perspectives from The Hill, Washington Times, and CNN (Online News) at AllSides.com.

Source: AllSidesNow - 🏆 572. / 51 Read more »

UK voices frustration, blames Israel for holding up aid to GazaIsrael faces criticism as British Foreign Secretary Cameron accuses of blocking aid to Gaza, citing routine delays and refuting claims of crossing closures, sparking outcry.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Biden Blames Israel for Killing Aid Workers in GazaPresident Joe Biden criticizes Israel for aid distribution problems and lack of protection for civilians following the accidental killing of seven aid workers in Gaza. The statement barely mentions Hamas' tactics and calls for a thorough investigation into the incident.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Live blog: Israel bombs Gaza as UN chief decries 'horror and starvation'Israeli war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 170th day — has killed at least 32,226 people and wounded 74,518 others.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Live blog: Aid to Gaza 'requires Israel removing' obstacles — UN chiefIsraeli war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 170th day — has killed at least 32,226 people and wounded 74,518 others.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »

Live blog: Israel's Mossad chief to meet mediators in Doha for Gaza talksIsraeli war on besieged Palestinians of Gaza — now in its 167th day — has killed at least 31,988 people and wounded 74,188 others, as Tel Aviv's war drags Gaza toward famine.

Source: trtworld - 🏆 101. / 63 Read more »