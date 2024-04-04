W.H.O. Chief Blames Israel for Gaza Hospital Conflict, Ignores Hamas's Role

The United Nations World Health Organization ( W.H.O. ) chief is facing backlash after publishing an “abhorrent” post effectively blaming Israel for turning Gaza ’s Shifa hospital into a “battlefield,” while ignoring Hamas ’s takeover of the facility and use of it as a terror base — the very reason for Israel ’s operating there.
Following attacks from the hospital, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) spent roughly two weeks neutralizing approximately 200 terrorists and detaining around 500 at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, remarkably managing to do so without civilian casualties or endangering any medical staff or patients.He also disclosed that Hamas hid weapons in the hospital and used the management building and maternity ward to conduct terrorist activities from.the hospital in November, uncovering numerous terror tunnels. However, terrorists reoccupied and resumed operations from the medical facility, blatantly contravening international humanitarian norms.On Monday, W.H.O
W.H.O. Israel Gaza Hospital Hamas Conflict
