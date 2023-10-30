VW ID.3 Still Has 93% Battery Capacity After 62,000-Mile Tough Test

The Volkswagen ID.3 has been given a thumbs up by Germany's ADAC, the largest automobile association in Europe, after being subjected to a 62,000-mile long-term test spanning two and a half years. Engineers at ADAC's Test and Technology Center in Landsberg am Lech covered more than 62,000 miles (100,000 kilometers) with a Volkswagen ID.

During the endurance test, the Volkswagen ID. 3 received several software updates, one of which brought an increase in charging power up to 170 kW. Besides fixing bugs, the updates also had a positive effect on consumption and range. In particular, the new software is said to have significantly improved power consumption over short distances and winter temperatures of 0-5° C (32-41° F). More stories on the Volkswagen ID.3 VW Said To End ID.

