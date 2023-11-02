VP Harris, UK's Sunak Back Israel's Right to Defend Itself

On Wednesday, Bloomberg reported "Israel hit a refugee camp" in Gaza where "dozens were reported killed and wounded." But the Jerusalem Post reported Israel’s military said the strike was at a Hamas stronghold where Ibrahim Biari, the commander of Hamas' Jabaliya battalion and one of the leaders of the Oct. 7 massacre, was killed, along with other Hamas members.

Before Harris' meeting, protesters were seen outside the prime minister’s residence waving Palestinian flags and shouting "cease-fire," according to the Daily Mail. Nick Koutsobinas | editorial.koutsobinas@newsmax.com Nick Koutsobinas, a Newsmax writer, has years of news reporting experience. A graduate from Missouri State University’s philosophy program, he focuses on exposing corruption and censorship.

