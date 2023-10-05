Vouchers return this special session — and school funding might be left out. Here’s what you need to know.

‘Don’t be watering a dead lawn’: Horticulture expert explains dead vs. dormant grass and what to do with your yard.Texas lawmakers will start a new special session Monday. Gov. Greg Abbott has instructed them to try again to pass a school voucher program, one of his legislative priorities this year. His agenda didn't include new school funding.

Lawmakers are free to file legislation in those areas, but some observers say that Abbott’s agenda is specific enough to keep any new public school funding off the table. The state constitution says lawmakers can only pass bills related to the governor's agenda items during special sessions.

Reaching a compromise in the Legislature may prove to be difficult once again as Democrats and rural Republicans in the House have historically opposed any form of vouchers. They successfullya voucher program during this year’s regular session, but at the cost of not passing the measure to provide additional funding for schools to pay for teacher raises and combat rising costs due to inflation. headtopics.com

Nevertheless, some believe lawmakers will pass both public school funding and a school voucher program this special session amid increasing political pressure. Abbott has been adamant about a voucher-like program known as education savings accounts,to call for more special sessions if lawmakers fail again to pass a bill he likes and promising political consequences for those who get in the way.

Read more:

ksatnews »

Baptists blast Gov. Greg Abbott for trying to 'co-opt' church services to push vouchersTexas Gov. Greg Abbott’s call for pastors to help him push his controversial school voucher plan from the pulpit has drawn scorn from the Baptist General Convention of Texas (BGCT), whose leaders accuse him of trying to “co-opt a Sunday morning time of worship.” In an open letter posted Wednesday, 21 past and present BGCT leaders railed against Abbott's so-called “School Choice Sunday' initiative, which asked Texas faith leaders to tell their partitioners to support school vouchers.

Gov. Greg Abbott announces third special session agendaGovernor Greg Abbott announced a third special session and issued a proclamation identifying agenda items for the special session that begins at 1:00 p.m. on\u2026

Gov. Greg Abbott calls third special session to focus on several items including educationGov. Greg Abbott confirmed he plans to call another special legislative session next month for lawmakers to address 'school choice.' Here's what it could entail.

New York City ends credit check requirement for families using affordable housing vouchersIn a statement, officials said the change will get families into permanent homes more quickly.

NYC ends credit checks for families using affordable housing vouchersNew York City is taking a new step in its effort to make room in crowded shelters. Families using vouchers to pay for affordable housing will no longer have to go through credit checks. Read more: https:\/\/cbsloc.al\/3ZLt41M

Texas special session kicks off Monday with school vouchers, border security at the centerGov. Greg Abbott announced on Thursday the latest special session will focus on school vouchers and the creation of a state deportation force, two highly controversial issues that have failed in previous special and regular sessions.