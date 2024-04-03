Voters Reject Sales Tax Measure for Stadium Funding in Jackson County

Voters in Jackson County, Mo., overwhelmingly rejected a proposed sales tax measure on Tuesday that would have been used to help fund stadiums for the Chiefs and Royals. The ballot measure would have repealed the current sales tax and replaced it with an identical tax that would have been in place for the next 40 years. The funds would have been used to renovate Arrowhead Stadium and build a new ballpark for the Royals.

However, the majority of voters opposed the tax, resulting in its rejection

