Voter rolls are becoming the new battleground over secure elections as amateur sleuths hunt fraud

FILE - Secretary of State Shenna Bellows attends the inauguration of Gov. Janet Mills, Jan. 4, 2023, at the Civic Center in Augusta, Maine. Bellows, a Democrat, is warning against the broad sharing of voter registration data amid a legal fight with a conservative-backed group.

It's the type of tactic that concerns many state election officials across the country as conservative groups, some with ties to allies ofin 2020, push to access and sometimes publish state voter registration rolls, which list names, home addresses and in some cases party registration.

In one instance, people wearing identification badges accused a woman at her Glens Falls home of committing a crime by apparently being registered to vote in two counties, said Warren County spokesman Don Lehman. But the woman had already filed to change her registration and canvassers were apparently using out-of-date information, he said. headtopics.com

NY Citizens Audit emailed a statement that dismissed as “absurd” concerns that its canvassers might have impersonated an official or harassed anyone. Instead, the group urged election officials to investigate “each of these millions of suspected illegal registrations.

Truax declined to speak to The Associated Press, but has said in a statement on the Pennsylvania case that, “We have a crisis of confidence in America when it comes to election results, and the answer is more transparency, not less. headtopics.com

Voter rolls are becoming the new battleground over secure elections as amateur sleuths hunt fraudState election officials and privacy advocates are raising alarms about a push by several conservative groups to gain access to state voter rolls

Can public financing for political campaigns affect voter participation?Policies that provide public financing for political campaigns have gained popularity in the United States. One example is the Democracy Vouchers program that was implemented in Seattle, Washington in 2017 to potentially reduce candidates' reliance on large donations. Research published in Contemporary Economic Policy studied the effects of this program on voter registration and turnout.

North Carolina retiree group sues to block 30-day voter residency requirementA federal lawsuit has been filed by a union-affiliated group that challenges North Carolina laws requiring citizens to reside in the state and within a precinct at least 30 days before an election date to be eligible to vote