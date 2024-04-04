Voter Rejection of Stadium Tax Plan Forces Kansas City Royals and Chiefs to Reevaluate

Like a loss in the playoffs, voter rejection of a stadium tax plan will force the Kansas City Royals and Chiefs to reevaluate their approach. The defeat Tuesday of a three-eighths cent sales tax to fund a new downtown Royals ballpark and renovate the Chiefs' Arrowhead Stadium was almost assuredly not the end of the matter. Other teams and cities have faced similar setbacks, and that hasn't slowed a wave of stadium construction underway across the U.S.

“The next page in the playbook, if they lose this referendum, would be to threaten to move,” said Brad Humphreys, an economics professor at West Virginia University, who researches sports stadiums. But that doesn't mean relocation is imminent, or even likely. Moving to a new stadium within the same region or another state is just one of several options. Teams could tweak their plans and ask voters again. They could build or renovate stadiums without public funds

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



sdut / 🏆 5. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kansas City Chiefs Players to Open Upscale Steakhouse in Kansas CityKansas City Chiefs teammates Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes are partnering with Noble 33 to open an upscale steakhouse, 1587 Prime, in Kansas City. The restaurant is set to open in early 2025 at the Loew's Hotel Kansas City. Noble 33 is known for its other notable eateries in various cities.

Source: etnow - 🏆 696. / 51 Read more »

Kansas City Residents to Vote on Tax Bill to Keep Chiefs and Royals in TownKansas City residents will vote on a new tax bill that will determine whether the Chiefs and Royals will stay in town. The bill will allocate funds for stadium upgrades and maintenance.

Source: BreitbartNews - 🏆 610. / 51 Read more »

Chiefs, Royals face uncertain future in Kansas City after stadium-tax defeatVoters rejected a sales-tax measure that would have partially funded a new stadium for the Royals and renovations to Arrowhead Stadium for the Chiefs.

Source: washingtonpost - 🏆 15. / 72 Read more »

Chiefs, Royals' futures in Kansas City thrown for loop after voters reject stadium taxVoters in Jackson County, Missouri, turned down a stadium tax plan that would have helped the Kansas City Chiefs and Kansas City Royals on Tuesday.

Source: FoxNews - 🏆 9. / 87 Read more »

Future of Kansas City Chiefs, Royals could hinge on vote to help stadium fundingThe future of the Royals and Chiefs in Kansas City could be shaped Tuesday when voters in Jackson County, Missouri, decide on the extension of a sales tax to help to pay for a new downtown ballpark and major renovations to Arrowhead Stadium.

Source: WashTimes - 🏆 235. / 63 Read more »

Dallas Mayor Boldly Invites Chiefs to Relocate Back to Texas After Missouri Tax Vote Was RejectedDallas mayor Eric Johnson pitched the reigning champion Kansas City Chiefs should move to his city.

Source: SInow - 🏆 273. / 63 Read more »