'Vorsprung durch Technik' to Make a Comeback, Says Audi CEO

'Vorsprung durch Technik' is one of the most enduring marketing slogan s in the automotive industry – and one that has truly given expression to Audi ’s focus. It was first used in 1971 to showcase the technical diversity of the NSU range, then encompassing water-cooled front-drive, air-cooled rear-drive and rotary-engined models. But it really came into vogue in the 1980s with the radical Audi Quattro. At one point, the slogan was featured on the largest illuminated advert in Europe.

We have worked a lot to smooth the processes and cooperation .” The delays have clearly been frustrating, but Döllner believes that the efforts to develop the E3 system will be worth it, given the customisation options for customers and the ability to offer greater over-the-air updates in future. And he is adamant that this situation won’t happen again. “We learned our lesson,” he said candidly.

Audi Vorsprung Durch Technik Marketing Slogan Automotive Industry Electrification Carbon Emissions

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



autocar / 🏆 93. in US

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Audi Q6 E-Tron Tech Deep Dive: Details about the electric Macan's Audi siblingThe Audi Q6 E-Tron is a solid electric SUV that doesn't break much new ground but increases efficiencies throughout the drivetrain and adds tech improvements.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron: Audi’s High-Tech Flagship Has ArrivedAudi's newest electric SUV showcases a bunch of brand-new technology and aims straight at the extremely popular Tesla Model Y.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

2025 Audi Q6 E-Tron: Audi’s High-Tech Flagship Has ArrivedAudi's newest electric SUV showcases a bunch of brand-new technology and aims straight at the extremely popular Tesla Model Y.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Shake Shack names Papa John's CEO as its new leader in CEO shakeupShake Shack named a new CEO on Thursday, the first outsider to lead the company in its 20-year history.

Source: ksatnews - 🏆 442. / 53 Read more »

Shake Shack names Papa John's CEO as its new leader in CEO shakeupShake Shack named a new CEO on Thursday, the first outsider to lead the company in its 20-year history.

Source: KPRC2 - 🏆 80. / 68 Read more »

Shake Shack names Papa John's CEO as its new leader in CEO shakeupShake Shack named a new CEO on Thursday, the first outsider to lead the company in its 20-year history.

Source: wjxt4 - 🏆 246. / 63 Read more »