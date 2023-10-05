Von der Leyen sports Alhambra guide's scarf at EU summit

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen attends the informal meeting of European heads of state or government, in Granada, Spain October 6, 2023.

On Thursday night, Von der Leyen was visiting Granada's famed Alhambra Palace and fortress - built by the city's Muslim rulers in the 13th century - when she complemented guide Sumaya Abdelbi on her silk scarf. It featured a gazelle print inspired by art from the palace.

All the female staff working at the Alhambra during the gala dinner of heads of state wore such scarves. Abdelbi, who was born in Germany and is of Moroccan origin, briefed Von de Leyen and her husband on the palace. headtopics.com

"I told her that she was now also part of the history of the Alhambra and she was very impressed," Abdelbi told Reuters. "She noticed my scarf, she said it was very beautiful and asked me if she could touch it.

As Von der Leyen was leaving the event, Abdelbi saw her again and shouted: "I want to give you my scarf!".The scarf, which usually can be bought at the Alhambra souvenir shop, was sold out on Friday morning. headtopics.com

Reports on politics and economics in Spain. She is also an editor of Reuters Next. Has been finance reporter and business editor with several outlets over the past 20 years.Pakistan said on Friday that it would repatriate all illegal immigrants including hundreds of thousands of Afghan nationals in orderly phases rather than in one go.

Read more:

Reuters »

Rosy red nebula glows in gorgeous new European Southern Observatory photoThe nebula takes center stage in a new photo by ESO's VLT Survey Telescope.

Cryptocurrencies Price Prediction: Yield, Lido & Ethereum – European Wrap 4 OctoberDeFi platform Yield Protocol has announced its closure, citing weak demand for fixed-rate borrowing. The news comes against the backdrop of mounting r

European stocks decrease for third sessionEuropean stocks finished down Wednesday, with the Stoxx Europe 600 index decreasing 0.14% to 440.08. The FTSE 100 index declined 0.77% to 7,412.45, the...

European leaders expected to rally around Zelenskiy at Spain summitEuropean leaders are expected to assure Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy of long-term support on Thursday after U.S. President Joe Biden voiced fears that Republican infighting in Congress could hurt American policy on continuing aid to Kyiv.

European markets head for higher open after U.S. Treasury yields retreatEuropean stocks are heading for a higher open Thursday after U.S. Treasury yields pulled back yesterday following weaker-than-expected jobs data.

Goldman reveals its brand new 'conviction list' of European stocks — giving one nearly 150% upsideThe 'European Conviction List - Directors' Cut' is the bank's 'curated and active' list of 15 to 25 buy-rated stocks. CNBC Pro takes a look at seven of them.