Volvo Sets Record Sales with Surge in Electric Car Demand

Oh, the handwringing and boohooing from car dealers and fossil fuel companies about electric cars . Amid their crocodile tears, they are blubbering about how nobody wants to buy electric cars . If that is the case, how, then, to explain that Volvo sold more cars in a single month than ever before in the history of the company, led by a surge in sales of battery electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles? Volvo sold 78,970 vehicles worldwide in March 2024, a 25% increase over the same month last year.

That’s interesting, but the real news is that sales of fully electric cars were up 43% and accounted forof all Volvo sales globally last month. Volvo sales in Europe, the company’s top market, rose 33% in March. Even better, sales of its fully electric cars rose 66% over the total a year ag

Volvo Sales Electric Cars Record Increase Demand Battery Electric Plug-In Hybrid

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



cleantechnica / 🏆 565. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Shares of Volvo Cars up 6% to November highs on record sales monthShares in the Swedish automaker hit their highest level since November on record March sales.

Source: NBCDFW - 🏆 288. / 63 Read more »

Volvo Cars up 6% to November highs on record sales monthShares in the Swedish automaker hit their highest level since November on record March sales.

Source: NBCNewYork - 🏆 270. / 63 Read more »

Volvo Global EV Sales Hit A New Record In March 2024, Thanks To The EX30Volvo's plug-in electric car sales in March reached a new monthly record of 33,558 (up 24% year-over-year). That's 42.5% of that brand's total volume.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »

Volvo Cars' Shares Hit Highest Level Since November on Record March SalesShares in Sweden's Volvo Cars hit their highest level since November on Thursday after the automaker posted record March sales. Year-on-year sales of electric vehicles in Europe were 22% higher in the quarter and up 34% in March, roughly in line with overall sales growth in that market. Sweden's Volvo Cars on Thursday climbed to its highest level since November, after the automaker reported record single-month sales for March and solid electric vehicle growth in Europe. Shares rose by 6.2% at 12:20 p.m. in London and hit their highest level since Nov. 16, according to LSEG data. Volvo Cars said its new all-electric EX30 model had boosted growth and that it would focus on ramping up sales of the vehicle in the coming months. Year-on-year sales of electric vehicles in Europe were 22% higher in the quarter and up 34% year-on-year in March, roughly in line with overall sales growth in that market

Source: NBCPhiladelphia - 🏆 569. / 51 Read more »

2025 Volvo EX30 Ice Drive: Sliding through Sweden in Volvo's charming new EVGet in-depth info on the 2025 Volvo EX30 including prices, specs, reviews, options, safety and reliability ratings.

Source: therealautoblog - 🏆 528. / 51 Read more »

2025 Volvo EX30 Ice Drive Review: This Is Why Volvo Brought Back RWDVolvo's EX30 is helping the brand usher in a return to rear-wheel drive because it works better on snow and ice than you'd expect.

Source: InsideEVs - 🏆 579. / 51 Read more »