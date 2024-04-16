Volvo's New Electric Vehicle Features Sustainable Bio-Based Parts

The new Volvo EX30 electric vehicle features parts made with sustainable bio-based material from the Swiss firm Bcomp .

Another thing that caught Fields’s attention was the use of more sustainable materials. “About 25% of all of the aluminum in the EX30 is recycled, and 17% of all steel and plastics used in the EX30 are recycled,” he noted. That may seem like a baby step, and it is, but that’s how these things tend to go when trying to meet, or beat, petrochemical materials on performance for mass market vehicles.Bcomp and Volvo Cars also checked out Bcomp’s composites for use in exterior bumpers and sills back in 2021, but for now it looks like only the interior parts made the cut.On the other hand, motorsports have been a little more daring.

“Additionally, the 250% better damping properties improve driver comfort by lowering vibrations and noise levels, reducing fatigue over the course of a race,” Bcomp adds.Bcomp’s materials have also been featured in more than a dozen other racing series, and in the BMW M4 GT4 racing car.

Based on the company’s figures for automobile interiors, the sustainability savings for larger vehicles could be substantial. Bcomp estimates that its composites can reduce the plastic content of auto interiors by up to 70% compared to conventional materials.

Volvo Electric Vehicle Sustainable Bio-Based Material Supply Chain Impacts

