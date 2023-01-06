Volvo Completes Longest All-Electric Truck Journey in Australia

Australian states and territories are reviewing trucking regulations around the width and weight of prime movers and their “dogs.” Various trials are taking place around the country, to make sure that Australia is ready for electric trucks. Volvo is now pleased to announce that it has accomplished the longest all-electric heavy-duty truck journey in Australian history. The Volvo FH Electric traveled from Queensland to the Australian Capital Territory (ACT) for this milestone.

Early this month, the Volvo FH Electric travelled 1,185 km (about 760 miles) over 48 hours from Brisbane in Queensland to Canberra in the Australian Capital Territory. It was Australia’s longest ever journey in an electric truck, another demonstration of the possibilities of zero emissions interstate freight. The FH Electric can carry up to 44 tonnes over 300 km of range and is primarily aimed at urban distribution role

