Volunteers head to the Kenyon-Devore trail at the top of Mount Wilson on a recent Saturday to do work to restore and maintain the trail.As the area swings between drought, deluge and fire become more extreme, the Forest Service simply doesn’t have the resources to keep up with maintaining some 650 miles of trails in the Angeles National Forest, among other more pressing responsibilities, namely these days: wildfire prevention and management.

“The Forest Service has really realized that they can't do all this anymore and they need the volunteers,” Hillard said. A history of overzealous wildfire suppression, plus worsening drought and heat fueled by humanity’s burning of fossil fuels ,is supercharging fires across California.

As volunteers such as Lowelifes increasingly play essential roles in sustainable trail maintenance and restoration, they’re also having a bigger influence on larger-scale planning in the forest.“Now that we've got a foundation of trust between our organizations, the work that our volunteers do, the quality of work and dedication…It went from feeling like, ‘Oh, well, the Forest Service is going to say ‘no’ to…What can we do together?” Hillard said. headtopics.com

This coverage is made possible through a partnership with Grist and Interlochen Public Radio in Northern Michigan. As part of the project, Kinch and his colleagues restored the land around the newly installed panels.

At her next job, she decided to go further: “The first thing I did when I started in academia after my postdoc was to write a proposal about looking at the end of life of solar modules and the need for recycling and sustainability.”“The response to that proposal was just, ‘Well, that’s not a problem. And it’s not going to be a problem for a long time. So we’re not going to fund that,’” she recalled. headtopics.com

The solar life cycle is intertwined with human rights. There have been charges of abuses in mining and manufacturing for solar that gets shipped to countries including the United States. And aby the London-based Business and Human Rights Resource Centre said the U.S. is among the countries that have failed to provide environmental and labor safeguards for the workers doing the mining, allegedly leading to a slew of violations, like polluting drinking water.that U.S.

