Volunteers Plant 800 Pinwheels to Raise Awareness for Child Abuse

A crucial effort is underway this month to bring awareness to the painful realities of child abuse . Outside of Columbus City Hall , a total of 800 pinwheels were planted by volunteers to highlight an important message for Child Abuse Awareness Month, each serving as a voice for those unable to speak for themselves.

Advocates hope this visual reminder will serve as a strong message that every child deserves to feel safe.

Child Abuse Awareness Pinwheels Volunteers Columbus City Hall

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



fox28columbus / 🏆 249. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Child Advocacy Center raising awareness for child abuse awareness month with blue pinwheelsThe pinwheels represent the child abuse victims who came to the CAC to receive a wide range of services last year.

Source: FOX10News - 🏆 581. / 51 Read more »

York County Children’s Advocacy Center helped bring awareness to Child Abuse Prevention MonthChild abuse is defined as any time an individual acts or fails to prevent something that causes harm or a high likelihood of harm to a child under the age of 18.

Source: WGAL - 🏆 331. / 59 Read more »

RCPC hosts open house on Go Blue DayRCPC raises awareness of child abuse prevention on Go Blue Day.

Source: KXDF News 13 - 🏆 266. / 63 Read more »

Bivona Advocacy Child Center Hosts Child Abuse SummitBivona Advocacy Child Center is hosting its Child Abuse Summit at the Joseph A. Floreano Rochester Riverside Convention Center to recognize National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The summit aims to raise awareness on child abuse and educate the public on its prevalence and how to address it.

Source: 13WHAM - 🏆 256. / 63 Read more »

Did you know you can no longer report child abuse anonymously to Child Protective Services?'Everybody in Texas is a mandatory reporter, whether you work professionally with children, or you pour concrete for a living,' said Carrie Wilcoxson.

Source: KENS5 - 🏆 608. / 51 Read more »

Pinwheels planted at Columbus City Hall for Child Abuse Prevention MonthA crucial effort isunderway this month to bring awareness to the painful realities of child abuse.Outside of Columbus City Hall, a total of 800 pinwheels were

Source: wsyx6 - 🏆 444. / 53 Read more »