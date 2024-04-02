Volunteers Needed, Rare BMW Spotted, New Establishment Opens, and Living-Wage Cleaning Company in D.C.

Volunteers are needed for shifts at an event on April 13-14. No special skills required. A rare U.S. spec BMW 2000, predecessor to the 5 series, is spotted. Miss Pixies, a new establishment, is now open at 1830 Columbia Road.

Well-Paid Maids is a certified living-wage cleaning company in D.C.

We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:



PoPville / 🏆 435. in US

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

2026 BMW iX3, i3 the next phase of BMW's electric shift | Car NewsThe next phase of BMW's electric shift comes via the iX3 SUV and i3 sedan, both set to debut around 2025-2026. Auto123 has details.

Source: auto123 - 🏆 566. / 51 Read more »

NASA volunteers help find 15 rare asteroids with tailsVolunteers working with the Active Asteroids Project have helped identify 15 new asteroids with tails barreling through space.

Source: BGR - 🏆 234. / 63 Read more »

NASA volunteers find 15 rare 'active asteroids'Some extraordinary asteroids have 'activity'—comet-like tails or envelopes of gas and dust. NASA's Active Asteroids project announced the discovery of activity on 15 asteroids, challenging conventional wisdom about the solar system.

Source: physorg_com - 🏆 388. / 55 Read more »

Volunteers Needed for Weekend ShiftsVolunteer shifts run all weekend, April 13-14, and we especially need more volunteers for our Saturday evening shift from 4:00pm – 8:00pm. There’s no special skills required to volunteer and we provide all the training you would need.

Source: PoPville - 🏆 435. / 53 Read more »

Join the Hunt: NASA Volunteers Find 15 Rare “Active Asteroids”Science, Space and Technology News 2024

Source: SciTechDaily1 - 🏆 84. / 68 Read more »

BMW's Vision Neue Klasse X concept gives us a peek at BMW's future SUVTim Stevens is a veteran editor, analyst, and expert in the tech and automotive industries. He helmed CNET's automotive coverage for nine years and acted as Vice President of Content. Prior to that, Tim served as Editor-in-Chief of this very website and even led a previous life as an enterprise software architect.

Source: engadget - 🏆 276. / 63 Read more »