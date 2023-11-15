Volunteers Combat Invasive Weed in Jackson, Wyoming

For the past few years, volunteers in Jackson, Wyoming have been participating in 'Thistle Thursdays' to combat the invasive musk thistle weed. Organized by the Teton County Conservation District, the weekly event has attracted more volunteers each year. Despite knowing that their efforts are small in the grand scheme, they have seen positive results along the targeted trail.

