Volunteer medical students are trying to fill the health care gap for migrants in Chicago

Once in shelter, they can access a county clinic exclusively for migrants. But the currently 3,300 people in limbo at police stations and airports must rely on a mishmash of volunteers and social service groups that provide food, clothes and medicine.

The migrants’ health problems tend to be related to their journey or living in crowded conditions. Back and leg injuries from walking are common. Infections spread easily. Hygiene is an issue. There are few indoor bathrooms and outdoor portable toilets lack handwashing stations. Not many people carry their medical records.“You can understand the language, but it doesn’t mean you understand the situation,” said Miriam Guzman, one of organizers and a fourth-year medical student at UIC.

Chicago’s goal is to provide permanent homes, which could help alleviate health issues. But the city has struggled to manage the growing population as buses and planes arrive daily at all hours. Mayor Brandon Johnson, who“We weren’t ready for this,” said Rey Wences Najera, first deputy of immigrant, migrant and refugee rights. “We are building this plane as we are flying it and the plane is on fire.

“You’re not going to tell a person who has gone through this journey to stop smoking,” said Ruben Santos, a Rush University medical student. “You change your way of trying to connect to that person to make sure that you can help them with their most pressing needs while not doing some of the traditional things that you would do in the office or a big academic hospital.”

United States Headlines Read more: AP »

SIMILAR NEWS:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

SDUT: Volunteer medical students are trying to fill the health care gap for migrants in ChicagoA group of volunteer doctors in Chicago is spending their Saturdays providing street medicine for the growing number of migrants

Source: sdut | Read more ⮕

NBCCHICAGO: NBC Chicago to broadcast 4 Friday night Bulls, Blackhawks games this yearNBCUniversal Local Chicago has announced NBC 5 Chicago will be simulcasting four upcoming live Friday night NBC Sports Chicago games and surrounding game…

Source: nbcchicago | Read more ⮕

KIRO7SEATTLE: Seattle medical volunteer on humanitarian aid mission escapes GazaA Seattle woman on a humanitarian aid mission to help children has escaped Gaza and is on her way back home.

Source: KIRO7Seattle | Read more ⮕

OAKTRIBNEWS: Body in suitcase discovered in Lake Merritt by volunteer cleanup crewPolice and fire crews were called to the 1900 block of Lakeshore Avenue about 11 a.m. on Tuesday.

Source: OakTribNews | Read more ⮕

MYNORTHWEST: Volunteer group clears 1 million pounds of trash in Seattle homeless campsVolunteers throughout Seattle have logged more than 10,000 volunteer hours to achieve this immense trash cleanup among other We Heart Seattle goals.

Source: Mynorthwest | Read more ⮕

CBSCHICAGO: Migrants' lives are at risk in tents in cold weather, volunteer saysMigrants' lives are at risk in tents in cold weather, volunteer says

Source: cbschicago | Read more ⮕