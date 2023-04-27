Volunteer Group Publishes Book Celebrating NYC's Asian Food Scene

A volunteer group of young Asian professionals is self-publishing a book that includes recipes and stories from New York City's sprawling and diverse Asian food scene. The group Send Chinatown Love says proceeds will go towards its efforts to help small businesses as well as its Gift-a-Meal program for low-income residents. The book features recipes and stories from 43 culinary establishments from over 24 neighborhoods, chosen to reflect the diversity of the city's Asian restaurants.

