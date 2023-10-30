Volunteer firefighter hit and killed in Conn. after leaving Halloween event at firehouse

Published 5 hours agoA volunteer firefighter who was walking to his house after a Halloween event at the firehouse was struck and killed by a vehicle in Salem on Sunday night.

State police said the 69-year-old firefighter, Willis Sands, was walking across the street to his house when a vehicle going north on Route 354 struck him around 7 p.m. He later died of his injuries. According to troopers, Sands was coming from a Halloween Trunk-or-Treat event that was being held at the Gardner Lake Volunteer Fire Company, where Sands was a member.

The driver of the vehicle involved in the collision was taken to Backus Hospital for an evaluation. No one else inside of the vehicle was injured.Authorities described the road the collision happened on as being dark with no auxiliary lighting and no marked crosswalks. headtopics.com

The collision remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper First Class Greg DeCarli #1090 at Troop K at (860) 465-5400.

