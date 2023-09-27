Volleyball: Naperville Central upsets Naperville North

Sarah Butler and Makenna Devick lead Naperville Central to its first win against Naperville North in four years. Naperville Central’s Sarah Butler, center, and teammates celebrate their DuPage Valley Conference win against Naperville North in Naperville on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.Few things can match the joy of winning a national championship.

Just ask Naperville Central juniors Sarah Butler and Makenna Devick, who have done both after a win against Naperville North on Tuesday. “Honestly, it’s pretty similar,” Butler said. “This is a huge thing for our team. It’s definitely a big confidence boost.”Butler, a 5-foot-10 setter, and Devick, a 5-8 outside hitter, led their Sports Performance club team to the 16 Spirit championship at the AAU junior nationals in Orlando in June.

On Tuesday, Butler had 32 assists and Devick had 12 kills, seven service points and five digs as the host Redhawks upset Naperville North 25-17, 18-25, 25-21 in a key DuPage Valley Conference match. “It’s so exciting,” Butler said. “It was nerve-wracking toward the end, but we got it together.” headtopics.com

The Redhawks (9-7, 2-1) scored the final three points of the third set, which featured five lead changes and seven ties. Butler fed Dartmouth-bound senior middlefor a kill on the first point and then went to Devick for the final two kills, after which Naperville Central’s bench and fans rushed the court.

The Redhawks’ victory came four years to the day since their last win in the series, snapping a seven-game losing streak to the Huskies (11-7, 2-1).

Naperville Central’s Makenna Devick (11) pushes the ball over the net during a DuPage Valley Conference match against Naperville North in Naperville on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.Naperville Central coach Brie Isaacson was asked whether a rivalry win is as good as a national title.

“It’s a good question,” she said. “They’re both things that require a great deal of pride.

“Obviously, a club national championship is incredible. But Naperville North has been really strong, and they’re a great team. It was so competitive down to the last whistle, so that’s exciting for us.”Butler and Devick both started for the Redhawks as sophomores. But Isaacson has noticed a change since they got back from nationals, where Devick was named MVP and Butler all-tournament.

“The further you go at nationals, the higher level of team you play and the greater level of composure you have to have, so that kind of surfaced here,” Isaacson said. “(Tonight) things weren’t going our way. We had to settle down and go back to what makes us good.

“So I think they bring a great deal of experience from that, and then they’re just one year older. They were learning the game on the fly last year, and this year they’re more in control of what they’re doing.”

Indeed, Butler was the portrait of poise in the tense third set, rallying the Redhawks from a 4-0 deficit to a 13-11 lead and then helping them dig out of a 18-15 hole.

“Setting is like a two-part job,” Isaacson said. “You have to have the skill set to run an offense, but you also need the mental capability to know what is working for me, what the other team is doing and when should I set this person.

“She’s battling two jobs in one, and she’s doing a really nice job for us.”Naperville Central’s Sarah Butler sets the ball during a DuPage Valley Conference match against Naperville North in Naperville on Tuesday, Sept. 26, 2023.Butler is becoming more self-assured with every game.

“I definitely feel like I have more confidence as a player,” she said. “It’s just shown me what it takes to have a team come together, and I have realized what is important within a team.”

One of the most important things for a setter is having trusted hitters. Butler has total faith in Devick.

"I always have confidence in her," Butler said. "I know that if I give her the ball in the heat of the moment, I can trust her to put the ball away when we need it."

