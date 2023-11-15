Voices: The Disparity in Fertility Awareness Among Black Women

As a working mom who recently hit her 30s, I’ve had my fair share of conversations with my loved ones about my plans for more kids. None of them have ever included the option of freezing my eggs so I could give myself a little time before deciding if I want to expand my family. I also have had countless conversations with close friends without kids who express a fear of waiting “till it’s too late.

” And none of us have ever brought up the idea of getting tested to, a podcast geared toward addressing taboos and stigma in Black motherhood and womanhood, shed light on the disparity that exists between Black women and our white counterparts when it comes to awareness of our fertility options. In the clip, fertility expert and reproductive justice advocate Dr

United States Headlines Read more: HUFFPOSTWOMEN »

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

JEZEBEL: Black Women File Lawsuit Against Kansas City Police Department for Rape and IntimidationFive Black women have filed a federal lawsuit accusing officers of the Kansas City, Kansas, Police Department of rape, intimidation, and using 'government-sanctioned power and terrorism' to silence and intimidate them. The lawsuit names former police chiefs and detectives, with one detective specifically accused of raping four of the five women.

Source: Jezebel | Read more »

CHİCAGO_READER: Missing Black Women and Girls in Chicago: A Disproportionate ImpactA two-year investigation into how Chicago police handle missing person cases reveals the disproportionate impact on Black women and girls, how police have mistreated family members or delayed cases, and how poor police data is making the problem harder to solve.

Source: Chicago_Reader | Read more »

REDMAGDAİLY: Medik8 Black Friday Sale: Get 20% Off in John Lewis Pre-Black Friday EventMedik8 is currently 20% off in the John Lewis Black Friday sale, including the beloved Crystal Retinal. Loyal followers of Medik8 will know that the brand’s premium skincare products rarely go on sale. Last year, the brand offered a 30% off blanket Black Friday discount. We can’t be sure if the same discount will apply to this year’s Black Friday event.

Source: RedMagDaily | Read more »

DCEXAMİNER: Concerns Rise as Democratic Party Loses Support from Black VotersDemocrats worry about losing support from black voters as black voter turnout declines in recent elections.

Source: dcexaminer | Read more »

AKNEWSNOW: First Lady Jill Biden to Lead Initiative on Women's Health ResearchThe Biden administration announces a new initiative to improve research into women's health issues, led by First Lady Jill Biden. Women are understudied and underrepresented in health research, leading to gaps in knowledge and potential consequences for women's health. The initiative aims to address this issue and improve health outcomes for women.

Source: AKNewsNow | Read more »

SLTRİB: Utah Tech University hosts event to encourage women's political leadershipUtah Tech University is hosting an event called 'The Urgency of Women’s Leadership: Discover Your Why, Discover Your Way' to provide tips and encouragement for women aspiring to be politically active and civically engaged. The event aims to support women like Barbara Lopez who want to contribute to their community and seek advice from women leaders.

Source: sltrib | Read more »