Vlasic Teams Up With Frank's RedHot to Debut New Spicy Dill Pickles

Earlier this year, Frank's RedHot brought two of the biggest flavor profiles of the moment together with their Dill Pickle Hot Sauce but now, they're taking it to the next level thanks to a partnership with Vlasic This week, Vlasic announced that they've teamed up with Frank's RedHot for three new hot and spicy Kosher Dill Pickle offerings: Dill Chips, Dill Spears, and Dill Wholes.

"The pairing of two iconic brands – Vlasic and Frank's RedHot – is a spicy combo that we know consumers will love," said Lucy Brady, President, Grocery and Snacks, Conagra Brands."The Vlasic brand is synonymous with great-tasting pickles, and the addition of Frank's RedHot creates a truly bold and flavorful snacking experience.

According to Vlasic, the new Vlasic Frank's RedHot pickles come in three varieties: a 16 oz. jar of Kosher Dill Wholes, and 24 oz. jars of Kosher Dill Chips and Kosher Dill Spears. Each features a custom flavor blend that perfectly pairs Frank's cayenne pepper heat with Vlasic's garlic dill notes. Frank's RedHot Original Cayenne Pepper sauce is used in the brine. headtopics.com

"We're excited to heat things up with Vlasic," said Valda Coryat, North America Vice President of Marketing for McCormick & Company."Our fans are always looking for new ways to enjoy the perfect blend of flavor and heat that Frank's RedHot delivers, and we know they'll be excited to try these new pickles during their next snack or meal.

As was noted above, the new pickles are rolling out to grocery stores, mass retailers, and online outlets this month. The Whole pickles have a suggested retail price of $3.79, while the Chips and Spears have a suggested retail price of $3.49. headtopics.com

About That Dill Pickle Hot Sauce…Earlier this year Frank's RedHot also launched their Dill Pickle Hot Sauce. According to the brand, the new sauce is"the ultimate blend of flavor and heat" and features a"dilly, tangy, pickle-y" twist. The sauce is described as being made with real pickle juice and packs just the right kick of heat.

