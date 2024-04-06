Vitamin D Promotes Mood Support, Muscle Health, Brain Function & More

If bone health was vitamin D's initial claim to fame, let's call its role in immune health the thing that put this essential vitamin back on the map. And while calcium absorption and immune response are fantastic ways for vitamin D to support our well-being, we shouldn't sleep on the other amazing talents this vitamin has to offer.

Vitamin D receptors are found in just about every cell in the body—meaning the sunshine vitamin plays a huge role in our health across many physiological systems.

Vitamin D Mood Support Muscle Health Brain Function Immune Health Calcium Absorption Well-Being Physiological Systems

