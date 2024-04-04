Visitors Traveling by RV to Northeast Ohio for Total Solar Eclipse

Visitors are beginning to trickle into Northeast Ohio for the total solar eclipse , and many of them are coming by RV. According to the RV Industry Association, more than 14 million Americans plan to travel with an RV to the path of totality. That figure amounts to nearly a quarter of the total number of people planning to leave home for the eclipse. "In my lifetime it won't happen again.
In my granddaughter's lifetime it will, but in my lifetime it won't," said Cindy Reedy, who traveled from Youngstown to set up camp with an RV at Geneva State Park Wednesday. Three generations of the Reedy family are planning a celestial celebration for the eclipse, which happens to fall on the youngest member's 6th birthday. "I kind of really want to see the darkness," said Georgiana Reedy. Several other RVs had secured their spots at the state park by Thursday afternoon. " bucket list for the eclipse," said Pat Eacho, who drove seven hours from Maryland to attend the even
Total Solar Eclipse RV Northeast Ohio Travel RV Industry Association
