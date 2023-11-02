Visitors see the Clotilda wreckage for the first time

“The captain said, wait a minute, I’ve never seen this before, look!” said Joan Harrell, journalism professor at Auburn University. Derron Patterson’s great, great grandfather was one of the 110 Africans on the ship, and this was his first time seeing the wreckage.

“The interesting part is I’ve been up to the site 10,15 times, and it’s the first time because of low tide that I was able to seeOn the boat ride, passengers took pictures, and there was a moment of prayer.and writing reports on their findings. This was an eye-opening experience for them as well.and being able to see the actual ship versus seeing the spot where it’s supposedly resting is really incredible and interesting,” said Emma Kirk, a journalism student.

