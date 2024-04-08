Visitors Flock to Dallas for Total Solar Eclipse Despite Unlikely Optimal Viewing Conditions

Optimal eclipse viewing conditions are ‘unlikely’ during the time of totality — about 1:40 p.m. Monday — but that hasn’t deterred visitors to Dallas . People wait in line for food truck at Klyde Warren Park, a day before the total solar eclipse , on Sunday, April 7, 2024 in Dallas .Less than a day before Monday’s total solar eclipse , downtown Dallas buzzed with excitement, sidewalks were packed with visitors and streets were jammed with traffic.

Sure, optimal eclipse viewing conditions are “unlikely” during the time of totality — about 1:40 p.m. Monday. But cloud conditions could still allow for “partial viewing,” National Weather Service meteorologists said. Storms are likely to impact the region after the eclipse on Monday afternoon, according to NWS Fort Worth.She refused to let the news about the weather bring her spirits down. She said she traveled with her husband from North Carolina to meet family friends from Colorado to watch the eclipse. “We chose Dallas because we thought the weather would be better,” Kuehni said, laughing. “We knew that no matter what the weather is — one, we would be with good friends.in downtown Dallas on Sunday said they’ve noticed the influx of tourists ahead of the celestial event. And they said they weren’t overburdened by long lines and traffic jams. Small business owners said they’ve noticed a bump in sales from the increased foot traffic through the city.Shalissa Perry, chief marketing officer of Downtown Dallas In

