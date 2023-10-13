Visitors are scrambling to leave Israel and Gaza as the fighting rages

Passengers wait in a queue, to enter a flight to Israel, at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.Passengers wait in a queue, to enter a flight to Israel, at the Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport in Athens, Greece, Tuesday, Oct. 10, 2023.

The death and destruction of this latest conflict has forced many airlines to cancel flights to Tel Aviv, preventing foreign visitors in Gaza and Israel from returning homeaccording to the Organisation for Economic Cooperation and Development.

In 2019, it directly accounted for 2.6% of the country's GDP and 3.8% of total employment. With COVID-19, it dropped substantially as borders closed. As of 2023, the country, the country's largest and busiest, says it is still working as planned. Flights into Israel are still being allowed as Israelis return home. headtopics.com

But flying out of Israel is proving more difficult, with a substantial number of flights cancelled in and out of Tel Aviv,Delta says it is canceling all flights to Tel Aviv through Oct. 31. American Airlines has suspended operations to and from Tel Aviv through Dec. 4. United has also canceled direct flights.

Wafaa Abuzayda is trapped in Gaza with her husband and her one-year-old son and is pleading with the U.S. Embassy for help. The 30-year-old grew up in Gaza, but moved to the U.S. seven years ago.'s Leila Fadel that they were visiting for just two weeks. Now, it's unclear when they will be able to leave. headtopics.com

"We changed our tickets like three to four times ... and then we decided to come to Gaza at this time," she said."And our short vacation just turned into a nightmare."She added,"And in the meantime they keep posting stuff about the U.S. citizens in Israel. Every five minutes they keep reminding the people in Israel to get out of Israel.

Read more:

NPR »

{{PageTitle}} Loading news... Failed to load news.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Israel urges 1.1M people in north Gaza Strip to evacuateThe U.N. said the evacuation warnings, which affects nearly half the Gaza population, could “transform what is already a tragedy into a calamitous situation.”

Israel urges one million civilians to leave northern Gaza; UN pleads with Israel to back downThis is additional taxonomy that helps us with analytics

Israel-Gaza war live updates: 27 Americans dead, U.S. says; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: 27 Americans dead, Kirby says; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Blinken says 27 Americans dead; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.

Israel-Gaza war live updates: Blinken says 25 Americans dead; Gaza hospitals running out of suppliesSecretary of State Antony Blinken is in Tel Aviv in a show of support for Israel after the Hamas attack. Gaza hospitals face dire shortages amid Israel’s siege.