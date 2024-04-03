Visiting the Alhambra and Experiencing the Vibrant City Life

The Alhambra is probably the most beautiful building I've ever visited. I lived in Madrid for a year and brought my girlfriend to Granada for a few days when she came to visit. We got tickets to visit at night and she was literally crying. Circa 2016 it was an absolutely wild time. You could relax on a beach, go hiking on another tropical island, party at nightclubs in LKF, take a gondola up to Victoria Peak, and meet with business associates for a Michelin star dinner in a single day.

And you could spend the next day at night markets, eating amazing food at a sleepy seaside village and chilling in bookstores or exploring the under city by the subway stations. The entire city was easy to travel on the best subway system the world has ever seen. I love Kyoto for the zen vibe. I’m a very up and down person, but both times I visited this city I was very calm and level-headed. It's been voted the best city multiple years in a row, I totally agree. World clas

